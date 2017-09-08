Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa passes test

08 September 2017 - 05:30
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The e-mails published by the Sunday Independent purporting to show that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is a serial philanderer were distasteful at best. On the other hand, this may be regarded as a true test of Ramaphosa’s leadership. Because of these e-mails, he has had to admit his mistakes and take full responsibility for his actions. A leader should lead by example and not be arrogant.

We don’t know if it is true that this is part of a campaign to prevent Ramaphosa from becoming the next president of the ANC and the country. If it is true, we will be back to square one, with state resources being used for political reasons.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Kubayi turns off energy future
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Why Justice Malala wants to be Dudu Myeni when he ...
Opinion / Food for Thought
3.
CAROL PATON: Zuma knives still out as Gordhan ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC alliance at risk if ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
THULI MADONSELA: Civil action required to recover ...
Opinion

Related Articles

ANC says state resources are being used to discredit Ramaphosa
National

Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘hedonistic tendencies’ do not concern Cosatu
National

Sisulu fears she will be next as dirty tricks hit Ramaphosa
Politics

JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC's dirty war has become a fight to the death
Politics

Leaked e-mails ‘a smear campaign’, says Cyril Ramaphosa
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.