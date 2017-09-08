LETTER: Ramaphosa passes test

The e-mails published by the Sunday Independent purporting to show that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is a serial philanderer were distasteful at best. On the other hand, this may be regarded as a true test of Ramaphosa’s leadership. Because of these e-mails, he has had to admit his mistakes and take full responsibility for his actions. A leader should lead by example and not be arrogant.

We don’t know if it is true that this is part of a campaign to prevent Ramaphosa from becoming the next president of the ANC and the country. If it is true, we will be back to square one, with state resources being used for political reasons.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein