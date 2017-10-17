Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A race to the bottom

17 October 2017 - 05:30
Picture: ALON SKUY
Picture: ALON SKUY

Your editorial is right on the mark (Confidence needed urgently, October 13). Already we see that the business community has gone on an investment strike in the sense that they would rather invest profits (if any) in foreign jurisdictions rather than their own businesses.

We are hearing from the small business community of SA that they are afraid to employ more staff because they cannot ever dismiss them. Furthermore, they are aware that around the corner they are going to expect unrealistic wage increases they will not be able to afford.

We are also facing the possibility of a national minimum wage, which the Treasury tells us will cost SA a further 700,000 jobs. It is clear from most research that the number of jobs that will be lost is an underestimation. All this adds up to confidence destruction. We are certainly now in a race to the bottom.

Michael Bagraim, MP DA spokesman for labour

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
How inequality is wrecking SA's economy, and what ...
Opinion
2.
That Dove ad is not Unilever's biggest ethical ...
Opinion
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Is Faith Muthambi creating ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
STUART THEOBALD: We must ensure Stats SA has ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Only the end of the beginning
Opinion / Editorials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.