LETTER: Transformation’s subtext

The discussion of transformation has an undisclosed narrative. It relates to Rwanda, where the minority Tutsis dominated the economy and the Hutus were disadvantaged.

In the same way, we in SA have a light-skinned minority who dominate the economy and a darker skinned majority who fare badly. It is being suggested that by buying off the leaders of this majority the minority can save their situation.

The alternative is not discussed but is left to the imagination. This alternative should be brought into the open instead of remaining as an ever-present threat.

John WeinkoveCraighall