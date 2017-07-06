LETTER: Palestinians offer nothing

How ironic that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is wasting his time at the AU summit, telling Africa not to deal with Israel without it meeting his conditions, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (our Brics partner) is in Israel hugging Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, who has over the past two years sealed co-operation deals with West and East African states.

Why? Because like the Arab states, they are sick of the tired political posturing and rejectionism of the Palestinian leaders and now want to get on with their lives.

While Abbas offers nothing but ancient disputes, Israel offers the future, and having established nearly 15 centres of excellence across India that lend new technology to farmers to enhance crop produce, co-operation in water management, agriculture, antiterrorism, innovation and food security.

These are all areas that Africa including SA could benefit from.

Sydney KayeCape Town