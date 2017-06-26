LETTER: Same old anti-Israel stuff

Suraya Dadoo’s article (Colonial arrogance cages all of Palestine, June 22) is the same old anti-Israel rant. Never mind the Palestinians who she purports to support but couldn’t care less about their far worse treatment in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. Her problem is the Jews.

It may be true that Palestinians in the West Bank have a rough time, but perhaps if their leaders forgot about the ancient hates that keep them in funds, and concentrated on the here and now, things could get better.

Imagine if they accepted the indisputable fact that Israel wasn’t going anywhere, that gimmicks such as alluding to apartheid and colonialism, their antics in the UN and their futile terrorism have had their day, and that a genuine acceptance of the Jewish state would lead to advantages in trade, business, health and education to better their lives.

If they opened their eyes, they wouldn’t see apartheid or colonialism, they would see a vibrant dynamic state with well-looked after citizens, be they Arab or Jewish (half of whom would be considered non-white by South African standards), which could be a future partner in the advancements of their people.

But do they want that? On track record, no. Better to teach their children to hate the Jews and dream for another 50 years of retaking the whole of "Palestine".

Sydney KayeCape Town