LETTER: Lawyers the real winners

This is momentous times for journalists and lawyers. President Jacob Zuma’s administration is a gift that keeps giving to both professions. So much money for lawyers to make and so many scandals for journalists to uncover.

Whether it is Hlaudi Motsoeneng trying to fight a doomed struggle, or other Zuma associates; lawyers are smiling for their generosity. The more they fight to clear their names, the more the tills keep ringing. IFP leader Ben Ngubane will soon be knocking on lawyers’ doors about his term in Eskom.

The Fourth Estate should construct a monument to thank the president, who is manna from heaven. Every day, a new story needs to be told. In one day, you can have four different headlines, it’s so ridiculous.

For the sake of the republic, how I wish some of the stories were lies. Oh, Malusi Gigaba, I thought you were the hope. Unfortunately, the media is just a mirror, it didn’t create the image reflected. If Gwede Mantashe does not like the headlines, he must not attack the messenger. Don’t break the mirror and think the image will disappear. He should ask why President Jacob Zuma and the ANC keep feeding the media the scandals?

The shape of our future depends on how today’s stories are told. It’s a huge responsibility on the Fourth Estate. I hope journalists do not forget that beyond Zuma’s scandals, SA awaits for hope that tomorrow will be a better day.

Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia e-mail