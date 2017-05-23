Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA shooting itself in foot

23 May 2017 - 05:23
DA Youth leader Mbali Ntuli. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
The self-inflicted madness at the DA continues as KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli faces a DA charge for "liking" an anti-Zille post on Facebook. Once again, when the official opposition should be taking on Jacob Zuma, the ANC and the enormous crisis that engulfs SA, it is too busy shooting itself in the foot.

First it was Dianne Kohler Barnard, then Helen Zille and now this. Not forgetting the party’s hypocrisy in letting off MP Archie Figlan with a slap on the wrist for his sexual assault on a colleague. Where are the liberal values? Where is the fairness and evenhandedness?

Welcome to the new, uber-Stalinist DA. Who the hell is in charge there these days? Big Brother?

Mark LoweDurban

