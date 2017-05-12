Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It’s not puzzling, Zweli

12 May 2017 - 05:28
Zweli Mkhize. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Dr Zweli Mkhize is puzzled why the court — and not Parliament — is interrogating President Jacob Zuma’s midnight cabinet reshuffle. It is due to a lack of trust.

When citizens lose trust in their leaders, they have two choices: turn to the courts or take to the streets.

The courts are a better option. The streets are messy and bloody. The protests this week in the south of Johannesburg are a case in point. Violence follows anger. The centre is not holding.

This is what happens when people lose trust in the ANC correcting itself, or in Parliament holding the executive to account. National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has lost control of Parliament.

Mkhize has the power to restore people’s trust. Will he use it?

Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia e-mail

