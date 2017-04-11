LETTER: Eskom claims backed by sources are no truer than any other allegation

The commencement of the legal and forensic investigation, as announced on March 30 2017, severely constrained our ability to engage the media or any stakeholder in detail, for the duration of the investigation. Otherwise we would be risking aborting the investigation itself — a consequence that would be undesirable for both Eskom, individuals involved and the public.

Making the announcement on the board’s behalf, Dr Ben Ngubane sought to take South Africans into the board’s confidence. As it continues to do, the board embraced the fiduciary duty, with the chairperson stating: "The allegations in the public domain have a corrosive impact on the social standing of Eskom as a brand as well as its entire leadership. As [the] board, we have a constitutional mandate to probe these allegations, with a view to getting to the unassailable truth of the situation."

The commencement of the independent investigation was an unequivocal presupposition of one fact: that allegations, as carried by the media, were and remain uncorroborated or unsubstantiated by evidence including real and/or documentary evidence.

The public announcement of an investigation was a plea for an "armistice" while the investigation was under way. Generally, media tend to observe such announcements so as to provide a fair opportunity to the investigation. This is the nub of our complaint. Placing ourselves in a sufficient position to rebut the allegations would have required Eskom to stray to the issues that are possibly being probed by the investigation.

Delving into the minute detail would have potentially created a parallel process that has an abortive effect to the investigation.

I want to state without any equivocation that Eskom had a response to each one of the questions received prior to publishing by the Business Day. However, the presence of the investigation has rendered all relevant facts inferior, subject to the outcome of the investigation.

The board would like to reiterate its request to be afforded a safe space for an investigation in order to facilitate that real facts prevail on the matter, other than allegations.

Khulani Qoma

Spokesperson, Eskom board