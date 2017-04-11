Black-owned Seriti buys Eskom mines from Anglo

"We are not surprised that Anglo American is ‘pleased’ to have agreed this sale and have no doubt that it will be very much hoping that completion occurs as soon as possible, or certainly, as far as possible ahead of SA’s 2019 general elections," Shore Capital Mining analyst Yuen Low said.

"Thermal coal provision to Eskom has increasingly been becoming a politically charged hot potato, a situation which we think could otherwise have intensified," Low said.

Eskom had been notified of the talks between Anglo and Seriti and its approval of the buyer was one of the conditions precedent for the transaction, including the Department of Mineral Resources’ approval of a transfer of mining and mineral rights to Seriti as well as approval from the competition authorities, said Anglo’s Norman Mbazima — who is overseeing the restructuring of Anglo’s South African assets.

The well-flagged sale of the New Denmark, New Vaal, Kriel collieries and four closed mines by Anglo is part of the miner’s strategy to dispose of assets to reduce debt and narrow its focus to four pillars of assets, including platinum, diamonds, copper and certain bulk commodities, such as metallurgical coal and iron ore.

"This transaction forms part of our ongoing commitment

to reshape and upgrade our global asset portfolio, recognising appropriate value and further demonstrating Anglo American’s long-standing support for the development

and sustainability of SA’s mining industry," said Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani.

Seriti is jointly owned by Teke’s Masimong Group Holdings; Thebe Investment Corporation; Zungu Investments Company, headed by Sandile Zungu; and Community Investment Holdings Projects. Seriti intends bringing employees and communities into the structure as shareholders.

Anglo has said it might sell its 69.7% stake in Kumba Iron Ore as well as its 40% stake in the manganese venture it shares with South32 in SA. With the soaring iron ore and coal prices, Anglo appears to have pulled back in its haste to sell Kumba or its export-focused thermal coal mines in SA.