LETTER: What say the markets

We are told the markets need certainty, clarity and consistency. Well, well … we were certain President Jacob Zuma would reshuffle his cabinet and he did. It is clear he is continuing on an upward trajectory to ensure that his position is to preserve his position, his wealth and nothing else. And we now have a Cabinet of such consistent incompetence and cravenness that it is clear meritocracy was not a principle of appointment.

So. Now. What do the markets think?

SC WeissParktown North