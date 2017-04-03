LETTER: People must make a stand

South Africans should start speaking up and taking action, not on social media but a proper protest against the way the president runs the country.

I am afraid that the economy is soon going to be a mess. Citizens should start preparing themselves to get internationally rated education and leave the country.

We can’t be living in a country ruled by an autocratic government.

It seems there was no consultation with anyone on the Cabinet reshuffle, it was only one man’s decision.

President Jacob Zuma must step down before SA turns out to be like other countries suffering because of their leadership.

Zuma firing the finance minister and appointing a new one will not make things better, instead he is causing chaos — affecting the rand and the country.

I hope that we make it through this without facing extreme poverty.

Thabang SenonaVia e-mail