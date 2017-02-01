LETTER: Locomotives are working

Stuart Theobald incorrectly states that the locomotives Transnet bought from a "Chinese manufacturer" as part of its R50bn locomotive renewal programme "do not work" (Far worse than ratings downgrade would be getting booted from banking body, January 30). This is inaccurate, misleading and cannot go unchallenged, lest we demotivate thousands of our colleagues who consistently give their all for the success of the company.

As part of its locomotive fleet renewal programme, two years ago Transnet awarded contracts for the acquisition of 1,064 diesel and electric locomotives from four global manufacturers. CSR Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive (CSR) and Bombardier Transportation SA were to supply 599 electric locomotives and General Electric (GE) SA Technologies and China North Rail (CNR) were to build 465 diesel locomotives.

So far, a total of 182 have been delivered by GE and CSR, which are based at Transnet Engineering’s manufacturing facility in Pretoria. Bombardier and CNR, which are based in Durban, have not yet begun production in SA. Transnet is in the final stages of readying manufacturing facilities in Durban.

CNR, which has since merged with CSR to form CRRC, has delivered two prototype locomotives for testing in SA. It is normal procedure to make a prototype and test it before handing it over to the buyer. The two locomotives had precommissioning glitches, which CNR has attended to.

It is deplorable that Theobald ignored a media statement issued by Transnet last week, clarifying this point. We find it unacceptable for a reputable publication such as Business Day to perpetuate inaccurate reports to the detriment of our reputation.

For the record, 137 of the 182 locomotives from GE and CSR have been deployed into the general freight business and the coal line, where they are running excellently. Fourteen of them are being utilised for training, while the remainder are being retrofitted with Transnet communication systems.

Molatwane Likhethe

Spokesman, Transnet