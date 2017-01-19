LETTER: There is no skills shortage

Your headline (IMF flags SA’s skills shortage, January 17) is misleading, if not inaccurate. It repeats the false narrative that there’s a dire shortage of skills that’s "harming the economy".

A skills mismatch is not a skills shortage. The World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) Global Agenda Council on Employment (Matching skills and labour market needs, January 2014) describes it like this: "Skills mismatches occur when workers have either fewer or more skills than jobs require. Some mismatch is inevitable as the labour market involves complex decisions by employers and workers and depends on many external factors. But high and persistent skills mismatch is costly for employers, workers and society at large."

It’s not uncommon either. The WEF states that it’s "become more prominent in the global economic crisis. However, it is primarily a structural issue."

In SA, the establishment — media, government and business — pushes the "skills shortage" narrative for tendentious agendas or out of ignorance. While I’ve not been able to find credible research about it, development economist Gavin Chait gave me the closest answer: there are sufficient skills to meet the existing economy, and while skills are essential, they’re not sufficient for growth. In other words, the economy is not creating jobs.

Consider that graduate (the majority are in science, business and related, engineering and technology) unemployment is only 4.5% (Quarterly Labour Force Survey 2016) — or near full employment if we accept some labour market churn, which would be normal. According to Chait, therefore, "the economy is precisely the right size for the skilled employees available for hire; there is no skills shortage".

Also consider the study by the University of Pretoria’s Dr Amaleya Goneos-Malka, which shows PhDs account for only 0.07% of 1.4-million employees at SA’s top 350 companies, far below the global average. They can’t find work because employers consider them "overqualified", overpaid and frustrated.

I could go on about how the Department of Higher Education’s "scarce skills" schedule is nothing more than a list of all jobs available at a particular point in time, including front office assistants, and not necessarily skilled posts.

The economy faces huge problems but a skills shortage is not at the top of the list.

Please be more careful in your reporting and don’t put words in the IMF’s mouth, either out of ignorance, sloppy research or to pursue an agenda.

Thomas Johnson

Cape Town