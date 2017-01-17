LETTER: Respect religious rights

The FW de Klerk Foundation’s letter (Defending religious rights, January 12) warrants comment.

The recent attacks against Muslim institutions in the Western Cape are a clear-cut case of prejudice against Islam. Prejudice becomes dangerous when people try to get others to share it. Prejudice is the conjuror of imaginary wrongs, strangling truth, overpowering reason, making strong people weak and weak people weaker.

Too many of our prejudices are upside-down pyramids. They rest on malignant incidents, but they spread upward and outward until they fill our minds. Prejudice, like fear, is acquired. It is a seeping, dark stain, more difficult to fight than hatred. Let sanity prevail. We must desist from mocking any person’s religion or belief.

Farouk Araie

Johannesburg