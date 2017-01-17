LETTER: Agriculture under pressure

The Western Cape’s agricultural sector is still suffering from the drought and critical water shortages, and Agri Western Cape still offers drought assistance to producers in the drought disaster areas. The devastating fires raging in the western and southern Cape since the end of 2016 are putting the sector under further pressure. Damage has already been caused to hundreds of hectares of agricultural land.

The fires make one wonder if reckless people, or people who want to cause harm, understand the effect of their actions on rural communities and the economy.

There has already been a tragic loss of life when a 14-year-old boy from Caledon died in a wildfire shortly before Christmas. A family lost their home and all their possessions and workers’ livelihoods are threatened on farms where fires have caused great damage.

Vineyards, orchards and agricultural infrastructure valued at hundreds of millions of rand have been destroyed, putting economic sustainability under pressure and causing a ripple effect through the entire community.

The Western Cape disaster management teams deserve credit for the efficient manner in which firefighting efforts have been co-ordinated. We also want to thank our producers, who helped bring fires under control despite total exhaustion.

It is every citizen’s duty to ensure that the environment and food sources are preserved. Any threat to them must be communicated to the authorities immediately.

Carl Opperman

CEO, Agri Western Cape