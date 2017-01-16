LETTER: Adhering to road rules key

Games such as soccer, rugby and netball have rules to ensure enjoyment, fairness and safety for all participants. They are taught to young and older participants. Imagine playing a soccer match without strict adherence to the rules.

Driving is a real-life situation, not a game, and the high rate of road deaths during the holiday season — 1,714 deaths and countless accidents — indicates a system failure. Blaming alcohol is a quick response, not a solution. It is therefore even more important to ensure that everybody using the roads adheres to all of the rules of the road.

Respect for the rules and understanding the benefits is what should be taught. Transport Minister Dipuo Peters and her team should concentrate on the teaching of these rules to children and young adults at schools. Breaking any of the rules by licensed adults should be severely punished, even to the extent of withdrawing their driving licences.

A Adrian

Johannesburg