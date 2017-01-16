Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Adhering to road rules key

16 January 2017 - 04:00 AM
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Games such as soccer, rugby and netball have rules to ensure enjoyment, fairness and safety for all participants. They are taught to young and older participants. Imagine playing a soccer match without strict adherence to the rules.

Driving is a real-life situation, not a game, and the high rate of road deaths during the holiday season — 1,714 deaths and countless accidents — indicates a system failure. Blaming alcohol is a quick response, not a solution. It is therefore even more important to ensure that everybody using the roads adheres to all of the rules of the road.

Respect for the rules and understanding the benefits is what should be taught. Transport Minister Dipuo Peters and her team should concentrate on the teaching of these rules to children and young adults at schools. Breaking any of the rules by licensed adults should be severely punished, even to the extent of withdrawing their driving licences.

A Adrian
Johannesburg

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
‘F**k White People’: zero f**ks given
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Skeleton of Bankorp dragged out
Opinion
3.
‘F**k White People’: zero f**ks given
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Ramaphosa has to fight dirty for top job
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa has two routes he can take to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.