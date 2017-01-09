LETTER: SA far behind Australia

In the late 1980s things looked grim in SA and we made plans to work overseas. We submitted our applications for residency in Australia. It took a couple of years to come through, so we ended up voting in the first democratic election and flying out a few months later. Our son completed his Australian higher school certificate (matric) this year, and to celebrate, we’re now having a wonderful holiday in the place where I was born, bred and educated.

To judge how SA has performed while we have set up happy and fulfilling lives in Australia, I decided to compare the performance of the two countries. In 1960, the population of Australia was just over half that of SA, and its GDP was 2.5 times higher. Now Australia’s GDP is over four times SA’s, although the population proportion remains similar.

Australia is much more productive (with the shift to a knowledge-and services-based economy) and has managed to keep its population under control. Per capita GDP difference is stark.

Property prices reflect this difference. Magnificent houses in Johannesburg in similar locations are worth 10% of those in Sydney. Cape Town is better, with values about a third as high.

Minimum wage legislation, access and distance to markets, work ethic, legal framework, tax, corruption … these are just some of the impediments to a turnaround in SA. The call to "decolonise education" and the recent #FeesMustFall riots won’t help either.

This is a sad testimony to how successive incompetent governments have destroyed SA’s wealth in natural resources. The economic figures show that the ANC has done far worse than the National Party (even after the lifting of international sanctions).

However, I do feel an air of hope and optimism in the people of the country, which augurs well even if the economy has shrunk by 20% over the past five years.

We have experienced a fantastic lack of antagonism between races. SA is a cheap holiday for Australians and the natural beauty and wildlife is the best I have seen anywhere in the world. With good governance and the removal of the "we are owed because of apartheid" sentiment in some sectors, a better future is achievable.

