LETTER: Free speech not a vice

The deletion of my perfectly reasonable comment on Telford Vice’s article on Kyle Abbott in the online version of the story betrays your editorial hypocrisy (Abbott ditches SA pitch, January 6).

Vice used various epithets about Abbott (such as greedy) in a public article and as a reader, I provided a defence. Players, besides having to play, are placed at the mercy of the press in a distinctly unfair manner, with no one to speak for them.

I am not sure who decides whether comments should or should not be published, but the problem can surely not be my use of the word "bitchy".

It seems certain sacred cows, such as transformation, cannot be criticised. Vice refers to those who criticise transformation as a "lunatic fringe", which is an insult to a considerable section of the public. The people who disallow criticism of transformation are usually those whose positions are assured (unlike Abbott) or those who are holding on and are not prepared to make any kind of stand.

A decent media organisation should allow everything to be criticised. One would expect that Times Media would not be a prisoner to such political correctness.

Dr Stephen Price

Cape Town