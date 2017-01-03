LETTER: Energy numbers needed

Grove Steyn’s article on Eskom strategy, and others like it, does not address what I believe is a central factor in the clean energy debate (Cancelling part of Kusile could save millions and advance renewables, December 14).

While we are told that clean, renewable energy comes in at an average price of 62c/kWh, what is not clarified is during what period of the day this is continuously available.

Previous articles inform us that some renewable generating plants will, or already do, provide electricity for a large part of the day and into the evening, while others only supply it during daylight hours or when the wind blows.

Clearly, Eskom has a big problem with providing base-load and peak-demand power to the country while juggling the variables minute to minute.

It would advance the understanding of consumers who pay for it if Eskom and one or more knowledgeable parties (such as Steyn) aggregated the available information and did analyses of planned power availability and associated costs from all sources and published the results through your good offices.

Robert Stone

Linden