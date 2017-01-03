Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Energy numbers needed

03 January 2017 - 05:59 AM
Eskom. Picture: REUTERS
Eskom xxx Eskom. Picture: REUTERS

Grove Steyn’s article on Eskom strategy, and others like it, does not address what I believe is a central factor in the clean energy debate (Cancelling part of Kusile could save millions and advance renewables, December 14).

While we are told that clean, renewable energy comes in at an average price of 62c/kWh, what is not clarified is during what period of the day this is continuously available.

Previous articles inform us that some renewable generating plants will, or already do, provide electricity for a large part of the day and into the evening, while others only supply it during daylight hours or when the wind blows.

Clearly, Eskom has a big problem with providing base-load and peak-demand power to the country while juggling the variables minute to minute.

It would advance the understanding of consumers who pay for it if Eskom and one or more knowledgeable parties (such as Steyn) aggregated the available information and did analyses of planned power availability and associated costs from all sources and published the results through your good offices.

Robert Stone
Linden

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
How China perceives SA as an investor destination ...
Opinion
2.
ANC outrage over mayor’s Taipei trip just a smoke ...
Opinion
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ANC Women's League the voice ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Will Zuma be dumped?
Opinion
5.
Government misses an important point in fracas ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.