EDITORIAL: Depleted board oversees Transnet’s decline

The lustre of safe-haven bullion diminishes to $1,955.28 per ounce due to advancing US debt talks and looming Federal Reserve interest-rate increases
The state-owned monopoly has lost most of its non-executive directors in the past few months
The utility's pre-tax loss was much higher than budgeted
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Investors led by former Telkom CEO together with Mauritius-based Axian Telecom to create a pan-African giant
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, of Intellidex and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
If the import tariff suspension is not ended in August the decline in production will threaten food security
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin says the early morning drone assault had injured two people
Coach Jose Riveiro seems to have nurtured a sense of belief and togetherness in his squad
The old stream train to Elgin rekindles a romance with rail
Those who have been fortunate enough to receive correspondence from Transnet in the past few months will have noticed that the letterheads of the state-owned company are now made up of a mere handful of nonexecutive directors. This untenable situation would not be tolerated by shareholders of a publicly listed company. Unfortunately, it has become the order of the day in SA’s failing state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
Eskom, the electricity monopoly that supplies more than 90% of all power to households and businesses, operated for years with a depleted board. This occurred amid the deepening economic hardship caused by the utility’s failure to keep the lights on. For years, Eskom’s board was led by an academic with no experience in leading a large company of Eskom’s complexity...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Depleted board oversees Transnet’s decline
The state-owned monopoly has lost most of its nonexecutive directors in the past few months
Those who have been fortunate enough to receive correspondence from Transnet in the past few months will have noticed that the letterheads of the state-owned company are now made up of a mere handful of nonexecutive directors. This untenable situation would not be tolerated by shareholders of a publicly listed company. Unfortunately, it has become the order of the day in SA’s failing state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
Eskom, the electricity monopoly that supplies more than 90% of all power to households and businesses, operated for years with a depleted board. This occurred amid the deepening economic hardship caused by the utility’s failure to keep the lights on. For years, Eskom’s board was led by an academic with no experience in leading a large company of Eskom’s complexity...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.