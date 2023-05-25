National

Labour and business count cost of destruction to rail network

25 May 2023 - 20:43 Thando Maeko and Katharine Child

Business and labour are counting the cost of the increase in theft and vandalism on state-owned railway operator Transnet Freight Rail’s (TFR’s) line linking Johannesburg and Durban which for the past week has been operating at a quarter of its capacity. 

Transnet’s freight division company blames the escalation of theft and vandalism along the 740km-long container corridor, which links the Port of Durban to the City Deep station in Johannesburg, for the 75% reduction in operating capacity over the past week, according to Bloomberg. ..

