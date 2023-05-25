Labour and business count cost of destruction to rail network

Business Day TV speaks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealh & Investments
In 2019 Hammanskraal water was declared unsafe for human consumption
Transnet container corridor linking Gauteng and KZN has been operating at 25% capacity for past week
Discussions will take place before next year’s general elections and form the basis for legislation on coalitions
Business Day TV talks to the CEO of Life Healthcare, Peter Wharton-Hood
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger
Money is part of the lender’s R1.37bn investment in a huge metropolitan development in the Vaal region and will offset some of its BEE requirements
Arm’s proposed IPO sparked a remarkable tussle that drew in heads of state and SoftBank’s founder
Loose forward is back in the fray for Saturday’s final against the Irish team
San Francisco’s Ample’s robotic stations can change a drained battery for a charged one in about five minutes
Business and labour are counting the cost of the increase in theft and vandalism on state-owned railway operator Transnet Freight Rail’s (TFR’s) line linking Johannesburg and Durban which for the past week has been operating at a quarter of its capacity.
Transnet’s freight division company blames the escalation of theft and vandalism along the 740km-long container corridor, which links the Port of Durban to the City Deep station in Johannesburg, for the 75% reduction in operating capacity over the past week, according to Bloomberg. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Labour and business count cost of destruction to rail network
Business and labour are counting the cost of the increase in theft and vandalism on state-owned railway operator Transnet Freight Rail’s (TFR’s) line linking Johannesburg and Durban which for the past week has been operating at a quarter of its capacity.
Transnet’s freight division company blames the escalation of theft and vandalism along the 740km-long container corridor, which links the Port of Durban to the City Deep station in Johannesburg, for the 75% reduction in operating capacity over the past week, according to Bloomberg. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.