Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Mpofu’s conduct a disgrace

The Legal Practice Council should bring him into line for breaking rules of conduct

09 March 2023 - 05:00 Editorial
Dali Mpofu treated Thuli Madonsela, a witness at the impeachment hearing of Busisiwe Mkhwebane with insults, disrespect and derision. File Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Dali Mpofu treated Thuli Madonsela, a witness at the impeachment hearing of Busisiwe Mkhwebane with insults, disrespect and derision. File Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

The Code of Conduct for Legal Practitioners states that all SA lawyers must “behave with integrity, fairness and respect and without unfair discrimination, and shall avoid any behaviour which is insulting or demeaning”.  

Not so, it seems, if you are Dali Mpofu SC. Consider this week’s session of the section 194 inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Mpofu’s client.

In an exchange with Thuli Madonsela, Mpofu relayed insults about Madonsela’s “looks”, cast doubt on her status as an advocate, insinuated she could face criminal liability and questioned whether she was born in SA. 

Mpofu’s conduct appears to be the very “behaviour which is insulting or demeaning” spoken of in the code. Indeed, inquiry chair Qubudile Dyantyi said to Mpofu: “Yesterday, I did ask that the language is (sic) toned down... it is not proper that you use such language in this inquiry.”

However, Mpofu seems dismissive of the code, which is governed by the Legal Practice Council (LPC). His conduct is also a function of the LPC’s weakness. In 2022, the council seemingly gave its blessing to such behaviour. In a poorly written ruling, it held that Mpofu had done no wrong in telling another female colleague, Michelle Le Roux, and a witness, Pravin Gordhan, to “shut up”. 

It seems Mpofu has taken the ruling as condonation. In doing important work in these inquiries, participants deserve protection from the sort of conduct exhibited by Mpofu. His performance on Tuesday is not the behaviour that is expected of a senior advocate. The LPC needs to get its act together.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Mpofu’s conduct a disgrace
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LETTER: Properties are valued in cloud cuckoo land
Opinion / Letters
3.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Will Ramaphosa’s reshuffle be ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
RAYMOND PARSONS: Revamped cabinet, an instruction ...
Opinion
5.
PETER BRUCE: Spare a thought for electricity ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Dali Mpofu to appeal ‘ridiculous’ breach of ethics finding

National

LAWSON NAIDOO: Mpofu’s outburst shows contempt for Zondo probe and judicial ...

Opinion

BRYAN ROSTRON: The dark art of the smear

Opinion

A requiem for the Judicial Service Commission

Opinion

PETER BRUCE: A travesty of justice too sickening to watch

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.