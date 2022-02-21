BRYAN ROSTRON: The dark art of the smear
Sometimes the point of a false accusation is that it will stick even after the truth becomes known
21 February 2022 - 13:44
Once cynical political slanders tended to be spread by backstairs whispers and knowing innuendo. Today fabricated smears are broadcast openly, rapidly amplified by social media.
In recent interviews for the crucial role of SA’s chief justice, the gruesome duo of Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu proved themselves to be shameless purveyors of fake rumours — to undermine judges that they perceive as a potential legal threat to the nefarious activities of the EFF...
