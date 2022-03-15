Dali Mpofu to appeal ‘ridiculous’ breach of ethics finding
Joburg bar rules Mpofu is guilty of professional misconduct after telling fellow advocate Michelle le Roux to ‘shut up’
15 March 2022 - 19:59
Advocate Dali Mpofu will not be proposing his own penalty for telling a fellow lawyer to “shut up” at the state capture inquiry last year, after the Johannesburg Society of Advocates (JSA) found he had breached a lawyers’ ethics code and gave him until Friday to suggest a sanction.
“I think it’s ridiculous and I’m going to appeal,” Mpofu told Business Day, saying he was meeting his team on Wednesday morning and would not be sending a proposed sanction to the JSA, a professional body...
