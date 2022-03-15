National Dali Mpofu to appeal ‘ridiculous’ breach of ethics finding Joburg bar rules Mpofu is guilty of professional misconduct after telling fellow advocate Michelle le Roux to ‘shut up’ B L Premium

Advocate Dali Mpofu will not be proposing his own penalty for telling a fellow lawyer to “shut up” at the state capture inquiry last year, after the Johannesburg Society of Advocates (JSA) found he had breached a lawyers’ ethics code and gave him until Friday to suggest a sanction.

“I think it’s ridiculous and I’m going to appeal,” Mpofu told Business Day, saying he was meeting his team on Wednesday morning and would not be sending a proposed sanction to the JSA, a professional body...