Private lenders must share costs of Ghana’s debt crisis they helped create, activists say

Ghana is expected to miss a $41m interest payment due on a $1bn Eurobond on Wednesday

18 January 2023 - 11:19 Cooper Inveen
Ghana has suspended interest payments on its external debt. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Accra — More than two dozen aid and campaign groups have called for international creditors to cancel a large portion of Ghana’s debt as it struggles to contend with an economic crisis.

Ghana’s consumer inflation rose to 54.1% year on year in December, driven by rising fuel, utilities and food costs. International reserves have dwindled to less than two months of import cover.

“The people of Ghana have suffered extensively from the crisis,” the groups, which all have operations in Ghana, said in an open letter. “Wealthy private lenders must share in the costs of a crisis they helped to create and cancel the debt.”

The government asked to restructure its bilateral debt under the G20 common framework platform earlier in January, after announcing it would default on most of its external debt at the end of 2022.

Ghana is expected to miss a $41m interest payment due on a $1bn Eurobond on Wednesday. The finance ministry said in December that interest payments had risen to between 70% and 100% of government revenue.

“Ghana’s lenders, particularly private lenders, lent at high-interest rates because of the supposed risk of lending to Ghana,” the letter said.

“Given that they lent seeking high returns, it is only right that following these economic shocks, private lenders willingly accept losses,” it added.

Signatories of the letter, which included Oxfam, Christian Aid, Caritas Ghana, Debt Justice and ActionAid, said the key challenge was to get private lenders to agree to a significant debt cancellation.

“The G20 can help by making clear that Ghana will be politically and financially supported to remain in default on any creditor which does not accept the necessary debt restructuring,” they added.

Ghana launched a domestic debt swap plan at the start of December, days before clinching a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3bn rescue package.

The IMF has said its board will approve the deal only if Ghana undergoes comprehensive debt restructuring.

The deadline to register for what has been dubbed the Domestic Debt Exchange has been extended three times, as authorities struggle to entice bondholders to participate in the programme. 

Reuters

Fish farming boosts Kenyans as climate swings hit crops and incomes

Some farmers are discovering that adding the product can help with water storage, make their diets more nutritious, and grow earnings
2 days ago

IVOR ICHIKOWITZ: Africa wants to partner with the rest of the world, not be the victim

The US is putting $55bn into its shared priorities with Africa over the next three years
1 day ago

Zimbabwe bets on people using solar to help plug the power hole

Zimbabwe wants more individuals, companies, IPPs and even schools to sell the excess power they generate via net metering
6 days ago
