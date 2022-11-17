×

Opinion / Editorials

2022 Fifa World Cup

EDITORIAL: World Cup gives rise to mixed feelings

Greater vigilance will be needed in future about the policies and human rights records of countries chosen to host sports mega-events

17 November 2022 - 05:00

The fans are checking their TV sets and their load-shedding schedules as the countdown begins to the 2022 Fifa World Cup, which opens in Qatar on Sunday.

Two-thirds of connected South Africans plan to watch at least some of the 64 football matches to be played over the next month, according to a survey this week. A quarter are even planning to skive off work or school to do so. On average, across the 34 countries Ipsos surveyed, more than half of all adults plan to watch at least some of the tournament — and Brazil and Germany are the favourites to win...

