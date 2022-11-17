Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Thursday, November 17 2022
Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession
ANC president and former health minister are both facing corruption allegations and are both in the running to become party president in December
Business Day TV speaks to Dipula CEO Izak Petersen
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
William Gumede appears to be using outdated data to conclude they aren't working
Brazil is back, says president-elect to standing ovation from delegates to climate conference in Egypt
Spread of top golfers across various systems creating chaos, he says
Vehicle company’s value plunges by $644bn this year as Musk now tends to his newest distraction
The fans are checking their TV sets and their load-shedding schedules as the countdown begins to the 2022 Fifa World Cup, which opens in Qatar on Sunday.
Two-thirds of connected South Africans plan to watch at least some of the 64 football matches to be played over the next month, according to a survey this week. A quarter are even planning to skive off work or school to do so. On average, across the 34 countries Ipsos surveyed, more than half of all adults plan to watch at least some of the tournament — and Brazil and Germany are the favourites to win...
2022 Fifa World Cup
EDITORIAL: World Cup gives rise to mixed feelings
Greater vigilance will be needed in future about the policies and human rights records of countries chosen to host sports mega-events
