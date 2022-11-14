Football fans outraged by beverage prices in Qatar for World Cup

Record infections in the world’s biggest importer of crude dash hopes of a speedy reopening of its economy
Research shows kindness benefits the recipient but also brings the giver happiness, health, long life and strength
Netcare intends to replace the maternity, neonatal and paediatric units with an 80-bed mental health service for adolescents and adults
Increasing payments in line with a social development department proposal, but requires Treasury approval
Total group sales jumped 18.6% year on year in the three months end-September
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
A pint of beer can cost up to R1,600
The jockey great might have found the top horse he has been searching for as a trainer
The comment by the Red Bull driver comes after the double Formula One world champion refused to give back a place in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Football fans around the world are up in arms over the prices of beer at certain places in Qatar during the World Cup.
The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar, an Islamic country in the Middle East, from November 20 with the final set for December 18. The consumption of alcohol is prohibited in Islam with a “sin tax” applied to all alcohol sales during the matches.
Beer will not be sold inside stadiums, where alcohol is severely restricted, but will be allowed in the stadium zone before and after games.
According to a policy finalised by the organisers of the tournament, fans will be able to drink within the eight stadium compounds but not at the concourse concession stands. Inside stadiums, only Budweiser zero-alcohol beer and soft-drinks will be available.
The number of places licensed to sell alcohol in Qatar is limited to select hotels and restaurants. According to reports, football fans can expect to cough up roughly between R223 and R1,600 for a pint of beer or glass of wine.
The Daily Mail reported the Champion’s Bar at the Marriott Hotel in Doha, which advertises itself as the city’s “best sports bar” is selling tickets to watch the final for £240 (about R4,885), including food and three drinks.
Qatari officials will reportedly create spaces where fans can “sober up”.
“There are plans for people to sober up if they’ve been drinking excessively,” Qatar’s World Cup CEO Nasser Al Khater told Sky News. “It’s a place to make sure they keep themselves safe, that they’re not harmful to anybody else.”
Fans travelling from SA and other parts of the world to the World Cup will not be allowed to take alcohol into the country. You may transport alcohol via Doh Hamad International in your checked baggage. Under no circumstances, however, can you take alcohol into Qatar.
Qatar Airways has this disclaimer on its website: “You may carry alcoholic beverages in your hand and checked baggage. When in retail packaging, the beverages may contain more than 24% but not more than 70% alcohol by volume in receptacles not exceeding 5l.
“The maximum total net quantity of alcoholic beverages per passenger is 5l. Alcoholic beverages with not more than 24% alcohol by volume are not considered as dangerous goods by the applicable regulations. When carried in hand baggage, the quantities may be restricted further due to other regulations, such as LAGs [liquid, aerosols and gels rules]. Please check the country/customs regulations also.”
Online fans around the world were livid over the prices of beer, with some saying paying more than R1,000 is unjustifiable.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Football fans outraged by beverage prices in Qatar for World Cup
Football fans around the world are up in arms over the prices of beer at certain places in Qatar during the World Cup.
The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar, an Islamic country in the Middle East, from November 20 with the final set for December 18. The consumption of alcohol is prohibited in Islam with a “sin tax” applied to all alcohol sales during the matches.
Beer will not be sold inside stadiums, where alcohol is severely restricted, but will be allowed in the stadium zone before and after games.
According to a policy finalised by the organisers of the tournament, fans will be able to drink within the eight stadium compounds but not at the concourse concession stands. Inside stadiums, only Budweiser zero-alcohol beer and soft-drinks will be available.
The number of places licensed to sell alcohol in Qatar is limited to select hotels and restaurants. According to reports, football fans can expect to cough up roughly between R223 and R1,600 for a pint of beer or glass of wine.
The Daily Mail reported the Champion’s Bar at the Marriott Hotel in Doha, which advertises itself as the city’s “best sports bar” is selling tickets to watch the final for £240 (about R4,885), including food and three drinks.
Qatari officials will reportedly create spaces where fans can “sober up”.
“There are plans for people to sober up if they’ve been drinking excessively,” Qatar’s World Cup CEO Nasser Al Khater told Sky News. “It’s a place to make sure they keep themselves safe, that they’re not harmful to anybody else.”
Fans travelling from SA and other parts of the world to the World Cup will not be allowed to take alcohol into the country. You may transport alcohol via Doh Hamad International in your checked baggage. Under no circumstances, however, can you take alcohol into Qatar.
Qatar Airways has this disclaimer on its website: “You may carry alcoholic beverages in your hand and checked baggage. When in retail packaging, the beverages may contain more than 24% but not more than 70% alcohol by volume in receptacles not exceeding 5l.
“The maximum total net quantity of alcoholic beverages per passenger is 5l. Alcoholic beverages with not more than 24% alcohol by volume are not considered as dangerous goods by the applicable regulations. When carried in hand baggage, the quantities may be restricted further due to other regulations, such as LAGs [liquid, aerosols and gels rules]. Please check the country/customs regulations also.”
Online fans around the world were livid over the prices of beer, with some saying paying more than R1,000 is unjustifiable.
Qatar World Cup set to defy controversy and break revenue record
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Can Messi replicate Maradona’s Mexico magic?
British pubs face up to a lean World Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
British pubs face up to a lean World Cup
Lukaku, Hazard included in Belgium squad for World Cup
Maddison, Wilson and Rashford named in England squad
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.