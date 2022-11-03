×

Companies

All nonexecutive directors quit debt-laden Tongaat

The exodus comes a week after the start of business rescue

BL Premium
03 November 2022 - 23:13 Michelle Gumede

All five Tongaat Hulett nonexecutive directors have resigned just a week after the debt-laden sugar manufacturer went into business rescue.

In a statement on Thursday, the KwaZulu-Natal-based group said Andile Sangqu, David Noko, Louisa Stephens, Robin Goetzsche and Graham Clark resigned with immediate effect as nonexecutive directors from the board and the various board committees on which they served...

