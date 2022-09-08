×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Visa U-turn may not deliver desired results

08 September 2022 - 05:00 Linda Ensor

It is open to doubt whether the U-turn by the department of home affairs in its processing of long-term visas will have the hoped-for effect.

An efficient, corruption-free system is crucial if SA is to attract the foreign skills that are essential for economic growth and job creation, but this might not be what we will get with the latest decision by the department...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.