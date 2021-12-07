CARTOON: Pending prosecutions at NPA

The rand held steady below the R16/$ level but is not expected to make substantial gains into the year-end
Tuesday, December 7 2021
Union federation supports the idea for the sake of opening up the economy but wants its social partners at Nedlac to study the complexities
Hermione Cronje is to leave the unit set up to expedite the investigation and prosecution of state capture cases
Falling oil prices had prompted Nampak to write down R2.2bn of goodwill in Nigeria in its 2020 year, but it says growth there has been surprising
November’s new vehicle sales numbers show local sales are promising, but exports terrible
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Rovian Naidoo, chief investment officer at MyGrowthFund Venture Partners
Investigation finds ‘compelling evidence’ that 180 antiquities were stolen from 11 countries
Safa awaits world governing body’s reasons for the dismissal of its complaint
People will be creating digital avatars of themselves to explore the online world, and each other
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.