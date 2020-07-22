EDITORIAL: The Reserve Bank has the room to cut rates — and it should use it

In some ways, the choice facing the Reserve Bank seems simple enough — and that would have been supported by data on Tuesday reinforcing how dire the country’s economic position is.



The Bank’s leading indicator has been on such a long downward trend that is has stopped being newsworthy. If anything, it highlights that SA’s economic decline long preceded the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bureau for Economic Research data showing that confidence in the services sector slumped to a record low in the first quarter was also not a big shock, given the nationwide lockdown. In the short to medium term, there’s virtually no chance of the economy being overrun by an explosion in consumer demand.

SA’s hard-hit workers, enduring retrenchments and pay cuts, aren’t going to be the source of inflation, which, in May, slowed to 2.1% — the first time it had breached the lower end of the 3% to 6% range since 2005. While many make the mistake of looking at historical data then pronounce on what the Bank will do, forward-looking indicators point to a depressed economy and non-existent demand-side inflationary pressure.