EDITORIAL: Motor industry wants green light for test run

Whether President Cyril Ramaphosa and his advisers extend the Covid-19 national lockdown beyond April 30, one hopes they read a briefing document prepared by professor Justin Barnes, the government’s chief go-to independent adviser on motor industry policy.

Its recommendations, though directed primarily at the automotive sector, have huge implications for the SA economy as a whole.

As we reported last week, Barnes wants the government to start lifting the lockdown on the industry. If not, he warns that not only will billions of rand of orders be lost, along with thousands of jobs, but also that the motor industry could be cast back into the hell of irrelevance it inhabited a quarter of a century ago. Worse, it will take a big chunk of SA’s industrial base with it.

Before 1995, the SA motor industry was a global byword for inefficiency. Its main claim to fame was a bizarre incentive scheme for local steels, which persuaded carmakers to produce the heaviest vehicles in the world.

Today, the industry is the poster-child for the government’s re-industrialisation policy. Vehicle and components companies account for almost 30% of the value of SA manufacturing production and more than 14% of exports. In 2018, the industry exported R178.8bn of goods. About 64% of vehicles made in SA find foreign customers.

Successive automotive policies have sought to make the industry globally competitive by slashing duties, providing investment incentives and negotiating trade deals that offer SA-made vehicles duty-free entry into export markets.

The automotive production and development programme (APDP), in place since 2013, has attracted nearly R50bn of investment by multinational vehicle and component manufacturers. A revised version, starting in January 2021, has commitments for a further R40bn.

The updated APDP is part of a broader SA automotive master plan whose goals are to double motor industry employment and production by 2035 and create a black-owned industrial sector that will increase local content in SA-made vehicles by 50%.