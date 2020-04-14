Quarter of SMEs in motor industry are at risk if lockdown drags on

More than a quarter of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the SA motor industry could close if the lockdown is extended beyond the end of April at a cost up to 24,000 industry jobs, says Mike Mabasa, CEO of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA.

Many of the casualties could be small suppliers of sub-components and services, because they lack the scale and cash flow to sustain them through a prolonged period of inactivity.

Mabasa said average cash reserves across the industry were sufficient for only one month and many companies were likely to limit employee payments at the end of April.

He said 21%-30% of SMEs "are likely to close" because of the effects of the pandemic.

If the lockdown continued to early May, he said 11%-20% of the pre-crisis workforce would lose their jobs. If it went to

end-May, this would rise to 21%-30%. Vehicle and components manufacturers employ about 120,000 people.

Renai Moothilal, director of the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (Naacam), said the projected volume of automotive product demand was so heavily reduced that it would be difficult to see how employment numbers in the whole value chain could be maintained at pre-crisis levels.

Domestic new-vehicle sales in March fell 29.7% from a year earlier, and exports 21.5%.

April’s declines will be much more dramatic, with no clarity on how long it will take markets to recover.

Mabasa’s forecast is included in his responses to an economy-wide government survey of the SA manufacturing industry. His views relate specifically to the motor industry, which accounts for 29.7% of SA manufacturing output. Including after-sales and retail, the sector contributes 6.8% to national GDP.

A separate Naacam survey paints a similarly stark picture.

While Moothilal said that smaller suppliers were most at risk, big companies were also under threat.