EDITORIAL: Swarms of locusts on track to devour African economies

Where on earth did they come from, one legitimately asks? The swarms originated in the Arabian Desert, where they were dormant for ages. But two strong cyclones have swept across the desert since late 2018, turning parts of the desert into open lakes. The water woke the dormant locusts, which were then swept westward to descend on northeastern Africa.

In a strange way the destructive swarms of locusts in Africa are connected to the drought and bush fires in Australia. While hardly next-door neighbours, the climate of both regions is strongly influenced by what is known as the Indian Ocean dipole.

In short, if the dipole is positive, it brings extreme weather conditions to the Arabian peninsula (hence the lakes in the desert) and if it is negative, then the oceans near Australia warm up, bringing drought and extremely dry conditions such as those that helped fuel the recent catastrophic bush fires there.

All this, some scientists say, comes as a result of global warming and the resultant climate change. While there are, no doubt, global warming sceptics who will argue the toss, they will not be able to talk away the damage being done by locusts and fires.

Desert locusts reproduce every three months and each successive swarm is many times larger than the one that went before. So as the main crops of the region are about to sprout, locusts are laying eggs, hatching and creating ever larger swarms.

Some UN experts have advised that the window of opportunity to control the infestations is still open but it will cost about $138m to combat the locusts and bring food to those already without crops.

The issue is that it is better to deal with the locusts now than to deal with a catastrophic famine and food crisis in a few months’ time. The UN statement confirmed this.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has, reportedly, estimated the cost of responding to the effect of locusts on food security alone to be at least 15 times higher than the cost of preventing the spread now.