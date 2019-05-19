Certainty over deal between Sibanye and Lonmin wanes

Concern that the US-China trade war will escalate before any resolution is found is weighing on global equities, with local banks leading the losses
The rapid shift occurring from ADSL to fibre as a primary form of fixed-line broadband in SA is throwing up fascinating insights
I'm available if needed, says long-serving minister
For the first time in SA's history, the swearing in of the president will be held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium instead of the Union Buildings in Tshwane, Luyolo Mkentane
Company silent on when it became aware of problems
Despite weak economic growth and low inflation, an interest rate cut and a rating downgrade are not likely, writes Sunita Menon
Scale of outdoors defecation overshadows prime minister’s campaign
Challenger Breazeale lasts just 43 seconds
How much energy does it take to send a 1MB e-mail? Not much, but consider 293-billion e-mails will be sent every single day in 2019
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.