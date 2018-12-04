EDITORIAL: SA markets get an early Christmas present

To say things are looking up for South African markets ahead of Christmas would be a bit of an understatement.

After a turbulent 2018, in which it was hurt by everything from US-China trade tension to the debate about the ANC’s policy on expropriation without compensation, the rand began December on a firm footing, building on what was its best November against the dollar in about three decades.

The latest supportive news was relief at the G20 meeting in Argentina taking place without an escalation in the US-China trade dispute. But it’s unclear how long that truce will last because, as investors have seen before, one tweet can dramatically alter the landscape.

For now, they are just relieved at the agreement that the US will not impose further tariffs on China for 90 days. The relief was particularly acute in Asian shares, which tended to suffer the most in previous rows. That lifted markets across the board, with gains in technology stocks propelling Naspers up to more than 8% higher at one point, more than its gain for all of November.

The rand rose as much as 2.1% early on Monday, reaching its strongest level since August against the dollar. It also reached almost four-month highs against the pound, which has been held back by its own domestic developments.

It’s almost a foregone conclusion that UK Prime Minister Theresa May will lose a parliamentary vote next week on the Brexit withdrawal agreement she negotiated with the EU. That will bring with it the possibilities of a chaotic no-deal Brexit and the fall of her government, with dire consequences for the British economy and currency.

For the SA currency and assets in general, the mood could not be more unlike what it was four months ago.

Late in July, President Cyril Ramaphosa put an end to whatever remained of the “Ramaphoria” that accompanied his victory in the ANC elective conference in December.