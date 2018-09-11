EDITORIAL: Complete the sentence, ANC

And so, when the Sunday Times reported on a gathering at a Durban hotel of party secretary-general Ace Magashule, deposed North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and ousted president Jacob Zuma, among others, it chose to attack the media. Denying that the meeting had taken place at all must have been tempting, but this had become impossible due to the publication of a photograph of the congregants in the foyer of the Maharani hotel, which showed Magashule consulting his phone while Zuma clutched a folder of documents with Mahumapelo looking on.

The party’s spokesperson, Pule Mabe, had to resort to bluster. He said: "The ANC will not dignify these blatant lies and fabrications with a detailed response. However, we would like to point out that we refute this shameless gossip. We also reject attempts to link our secretary-general, Cde Ace Magashule, to this alleged plot to oust the president of the ANC, Cde Cyril Ramaphosa. It is clear that this malicious gossip is calculated to cast aspersions on the integrity and commitment of our secretary-general to the unity and renewal project of the African National Congress."

No-one expected a "detailed response" from the ANC. All the party had to do was finish this simple sentence: "Ace Magashule, Supra Mahumapelo, Jacob Zuma and ANC Women’s League secretary-general Meokgo Matuba met at the Maharani hotel in Durban on Thursday to discuss …"

The problem, of course, is that completing this simple sentence with a climax that is both credible and innocent of political plotting is nigh impossible.

It is hard to imagine there was any actual party business that would require the presence of this array of divergent persons at an urgent meeting in Durban, and, until evidence to the contrary emerges, it must be assumed to have been a meeting of the Committee to Re-elect President Jacob Zuma or his proxy.