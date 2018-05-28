EDITORIAL: Good effort, but SA can do better

But in 2017, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch downgraded SA’s rating to subinvestment grade, junk status, and in S&P’s case, the foreign currency rating — on SA’s dollar bonds — was cut to two notches below investment grade in November, after October’s disastrous medium-term budget.

On the upside, all three ratings agencies now have SA’s rating on stable outlook, which means there’s no need to worry about further downgrades for now, though equally it means there are no upgrades in sight as yet.

S&P’s update on Friday night made it clear why that is. While the ratings agency gave SA a muted thumbs up for its political transition and the modest pick-up in its economic growth outlook, it was a firm reminder that SA has yet to tackle its fundamental economic challenges.

Growth is still weak, S&P reminded us, and the public debt burden is still high, as is the risk from the guarantees to state-owned enterprises.

As long as that is the case, the ratings agency suggested, it will continue to view SA as subinvestment grade.

Growth is a key issue for all the ratings agencies because the outlook for economic growth is so central as to whether SA will firstly be able to pay the interest on its debt and, ultimately, also be able to repay the principal debt itself in decades to come.

But S&P’s particular focus is on per capita economic growth and although SA’s is no longer negative — as it had been in the past couple of years — S&P is still not impressed. It has more than doubled its forecast for economic growth, which it now sees averaging "at least 2%" over 2018-21, but on a per capita basis (relative to population growth) this is still below 1%, the ratings agency points out. Among 20 major emerging markets, only Qatar is expected to show lower per capita growth in 2018.

S&P gives the Ramaphosa administration credit for its renewed commitment to structural reforms that would boost growth, and it cites progress on the governance of the state-owned enterprises and on reviewing their weak finances, as well as the government’s willingness to promote private sector investment by removing policy uncertainty.

But the land debate has clearly caused some concern at the ratings agency, even though it has evidently been persuaded that constitutional checks and balances will prevail.

And while it gives SA credit for measures to stabilise public finances, it still sees the fiscal position as "weak" and its Friday night report flags risks from public-sector wage agreements and support for state-owned enterprises.

None of this is new, but S&P does tend to see the glass as being half-empty where Moody’s might see it as half-full, and its warnings need to be heeded — especially given that its views influence the way bond market investors and others price SA risk.

Ramaphosa’s new administration has achieved an enormous amount in a very short time to root out the rot of state capture. The flurry of announcements late last week will speed up efforts to halt corruption in key state institutions and start turning around the state-owned enterprises.

But as S&P reminds us, the more difficult decisions on fiscal and economic policy that would get growth up to sustainably higher levels have hardly begun yet.

And on the agency’s ratings score snapshot, monetary policy is still the only area where SA scores highly.

The cautious tone last week from the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee, which cited global factors as key risks to inflation as it unanimously decided to keep interest rates unchanged, will no doubt again support that high score, especially at a time when the likes of junk-rated Turkey and Argentina are making such a mess of it. The challenge for SA is to get itself off S&P’s junk list as soon as possible.