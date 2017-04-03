EDITORIAL: Compliance trumps merit

Second, to the extent that they have a political following, it is much more important that the power base exists within the party than among the public. Hence, for example, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini can bring the country to the edge of a calamitous disaster, potentially weakening the ANC with a core voter constituency, but she escapes the axe in the Midnight Massacre culling of Cabinet ministers because her position as head of the ANC Woman’s League brings with it crucial votes. And third, Zuma tends to seek out people who have a history of compliance and fealty.

Gigaba enters the Treasury with the expectation that he will be a pawn in the president’s game and, to some extent, he would not have got the position unless he had already demonstrated he would be prepared to open the path to the state looting the president appears to condone.

His second problem is that he enters Cabinet at a time in which SA’s politics has fundamentally shifted on its axis. Until now, the ANC has maintained the position that it must speak with a single voice, mainly in order to curb the factionalism that underlies its "broad-church" appeal. That façade has now been shattered. When the deputy president and the secretary-general of the party both openly and publicly disagree with a key presidential decision, the floodgates of dissent are officially open.

The new finance minister also faces a dreadful economic context and a government on the brink of a credit downgrade. The enormous trust the Treasury has built up with international institutions and local taxpayers on the back of some extraordinary people and a remarkable team has been shattered. Business confidence, local and foreign, is enormously fragile, and business has been investing to maintain rather than expand when it has been investing at all.