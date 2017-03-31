The JSE, rand and bonds were weaker on Friday as markets reacted to fears of a credit rating downgrade after President Jacob Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, who has been replaced with Malusi Gigaba.

Gordhan earlier condemned the use of a "mysterious text" masquerading as an intelligence report "that says the two of us [Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas] are involved in a massive conspiracy to undermine the country. This is not the basis on which you relieve from office a minister of finance and a deputy minister of finance".

The JSE all share was 0.39% lower at 52‚056.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.12%. Banks plummeted 6.14% and general retailers 3.90%. Financials shed 3.04% and property 1.38%‚ while the gold index added 3.79% and resources 1.68%.

Since foreigners owned almost 40% of the total value of JSE’s listed shares‚ selling by them negatively affected all equity investors‚ including South African pension and provident funds‚ which held the retirement savings of the nation‚ the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) said in note.

In the early evening the local currency had weakened to R13.42 to the dollar‚ from Thursday’s R13.26.

The bond market also took a big hit with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.92% from 8.84% previously.

Nedbank lost 7.35% to R241.50‚ Barclays Africa 7.16% to R139.51‚ Standard Bank 6.47% to R143.75, and FirstRand 5.62% to R46.36.

Investec was down 5.11% to R91.46.

Diversified miner Glencore gained 3.32% to R52.52‚ Anglo American 0.93% to R204.05 and BHP Billiton 1.7% to R207.19.

Rand hedge Richemont jumped 5.12% to R106.02 and British American Tobacco 3.76% to R881.44.

Old Mutual lost 2.41% to R33.68 and MMI Holdings 5.06% to R22.89.

In retailers, Mr Price dropped 5.31% to R159.90‚ Woolworths 3.69% to R69.91, and Shoprite 3.44% to R193.60.

Growthpoint gave up 1.48% to R25.90 and Hyprop 2.51% to R122.70‚ while Hammerson rose 4.98% to R95.01‚ Intu 6.93% to R46.57, and Capital & Counties 5.88% to R48.10.

Mondi ended the day 1.64% higher at R321.95.

Futures tracked the JSE with the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index 0.16% lower at 45‚751 points. The number of contracts traded was 27,109 from Thursday’s 19‚095.