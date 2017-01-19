EDITORIAL: Get ready for Trump’s world
The implications of the Trumps presidency are more unpredictable than Brexit’s impact on the EU
At a time when SA urgently needs to grow its exports, the trade and economic policies of the UK and the US are the subject of more than the usual interest — and much more than the usual uncertainty.
Both are among SA’s largest trading partners and its largest sources of foreign direct investment, so our economic fortunes are closely linked with theirs.
And we can expect more clarity on the direction in which they are headed in the months to come, with UK Prime Minister Theresa May having detailed her Brexit aspirations this week and US president-elect Donald Trump due to be inaugurated on Friday.
May’s long-awaited Brexit statement this week was greeted with a surprising amount of optimism, so much so that the pound responded on Tuesday with a gain of more than 3%, its biggest advance in two decades. She has made it clear she wants a "hard" exit from the EU, rather than the softer one that many in the markets had hoped for. Britain will not be remaining in the EU’s single market in any shape or form; it will pull out of institutions such as the European courts; and it will impose controls on immigration.
Yet markets were cheered by her promise to put whatever deal the UK makes with the EU to the vote in both houses of parliament, and to implement the Brexit divorce in a phased manner. The greater certainty was welcomed too — although May’s notion that the complex set of deals required to exit the EU will be negotiated in just two years seems optimistic.
The eventual shape of Brexit remains opaque. But the narrative from May was about how the UK would again become a global trading nation, instead of focusing on Europe. It’s hard to believe this is going to come without significant cost for the UK. But for SA, it could hold some promise. When UK Chancellor Philip Hammond visited SA on a Brexit marketing trip last year, he talked of enhancing trade and investment ties with SA, which the UK sees as one of its "natural" trading partners.
Indeed, the UK seems quite keen to cosy up again to its former colonies, and SA’s policy makers should certainly take advantage of any opportunity to see what beneficial deals they can cut.
The Trump team has created an expectation of fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending ... but that would go with higher inflation and higher interest rates that would make yields in emerging markets such as SA less attractive
But Europe remains SA’s largest trading partner, so we should hope, too, that Brexit doesn’t presage the start of the collapse of the EU itself, which will be at issue in elections in France in particular in 2017.
The implications of Trump’s presidency are even more unpredictable and should be of even greater concern for SA. The Trump team has created an expectation of fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending that will boost the US economic growth and be good for commodities and for the global economy.
However, that would go with higher inflation and higher interest rates that would make yields in emerging markets such as SA less attractive for investors and put pressure on capital flows and the rand.
As concerning is the likely stance of the Trump administration on trade and there is a global concern about the protectionism and retreat from globalisation that could result. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, Trump team member Anthony Scaramucci said the new administration was all for free trade — but it didn’t want any more of the "asymmetrical" trade pacts through which the US offered benefits to other countries.
Those "asymmetrical" pacts surely include the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which gives Africa and SA preferential and very valuable access to US markets. SA should be very careful to start positioning itself to manage the financial and trade risks that Trump’s ascension could bring.
