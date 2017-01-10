EDITORIAL: Tiredly sliding backwards
It’s disturbing that the ANC in its tired birthday statement failed to take on board the enormous challenges confronting the governing party
For all its stirring rhetoric about the ANC’s achievements of the past 100 years since the birth of its late and revered leader OR Tambo, there is something rather tired about the ANC’s traditional January 8 birthday statement. And there is something very disturbing about the way it fails to take on board in any serious way the challenges confronting it as the governing party, or indeed the country.
The statement comes after a year in which the ANC has lost significant support in both urban and rural areas in the local government elections, and in which it has been riven by allegations of state capture and torn apart by divisions between those bent on rent-seeking and those bent on stopping them, with key institutions being eroded as the battles within the party become more intense.
It has also been a year in which the country has narrowly avoided a ratings downgrade to junk status, a year in which unemployment has climbed to 27%, and in which not only has growth fallen below 1%, but it has become clear that it is unlikely to lift even to 2% in the next couple of years.
Faced with all of this, the ANC might have been expected to show signs of self-reflection and come up with some new ideas on how to tackle the crisis. There is certainly passing reference to the divisions within and plenty of emphasis on the need for unity. There is some recognition at least, among the exhortations to unity, that leaders should be able to disagree respectfully. But it is glossed over with platitudes — there is little sign in the January 8 statement that those who rule in the governing party have made any real effort to come to grips with the divides within.
Nor is there much sign of honest thinking about the message they are so clearly getting from many in the electorate, or any particular will to do what it takes to deal with these. "Our people have told us we are too busy fighting each other and do not pay sufficient attention to their needs," says the statement, in following up on what in a more responsive party would surely have elicited some action. "People are clear: their main priorities are jobs, fighting crime and corruption," it says.
So does the party then talk to us about what it plans to do about so urgent and clear a message? Not a bit of it. We get some tired old clichés. Unaccountably, we get an exhortation to the private sector (making a rare appearance) to work with government to boost manufacturing and construction. Why it has to be these two particular sectors is not clear, but this, the ANC firmly says, will create jobs.
The focus on creating jobs quickly gives way to the ANC’s more important strategic objective: "radical socioeconomic transformation". There is real uncertainty and division within party and government over what that means, but it tends to be code for black economic empowerment, rather than for the kind of inclusive growth that would create more jobs, open up the economy to more competition, entrepreneurship and investment.
How to balance racial transformation with the kind of real economic transformation that would cut unemployment and narrow the inequality gap is not a conversation SA is having to nearly the extent it should be.
And to read the rhetoric of the governing party, it is not a conversation the ANC is having at all. The statement is perhaps the most dishonest when it cites global factors to explain SA’s growth slowdown of the past few years rather than taking any real responsibility itself. "The ANC is optimistic that the 2017 growth forecast of 2.9% will be achieved." If the ANC believes we are headed for almost 3% growth this year, its economists are even more deluded than we thought.
The trouble is that this is just one more example of the kind of blind faith with which the ANC has responded to all the crises it faces. That is just not good enough.
