EDITORIAL: Tiredly sliding backwards

For all its stirring rhetoric about the ANC’s achievements of the past 100 years since the birth of its late and revered leader OR Tambo, there is something rather tired about the ANC’s traditional January 8 birthday statement. And there is something very disturbing about the way it fails to take on board in any serious way the challenges confronting it as the governing party, or indeed the country.

The statement comes after a year in which the ANC has lost significant support in both urban and rural areas in the local government elections, and in which it has been riven by allegations of state capture and torn apart by divisions between those bent on rent-seeking and those bent on stopping them, with key institutions being eroded as the battles within the party become more intense.

It has also been a year in which the country has narrowly avoided a ratings downgrade to junk status, a year in which unemployment has climbed to 27%, and in which not only has growth fallen below 1%, but it has become clear that it is unlikely to lift even to 2% in the next couple of years.