EDITORIAL: The lessons of 9/12

A year ago on Friday, President Jacob Zuma fired then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and replaced him with the unknown Des van Rooyen, causing markets to plummet and the rand to lose more than 10% of its value in just a few hours.

The market mayhem of a year ago now seems like a distant memory after a rather tumultuous year globally and locally. But one year on, the question to ask is whether SA has changed since then, and if so, has it been for the better or the worse?

In a way, nothing has changed. Zuma came under immense pressure from some of his ANC and Cabinet colleagues and was forced to replace Van Rooyen with Pravin Gordhan just four days later. Arguably, it was just a case of subtracting the negative rather than adding any positive.