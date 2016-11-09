EDITORIAL: Malema puts old law to a new test

The act was widely viewed as the apartheid government’s response to the 1955 Congress of the People, which led to the adoption of the Freedom Charter, a seminal foundational document of the ANC. It boldly proclaims, "The land shall be shared among those who work it!" and "all shall have the right to occupy land wherever they choose".

By charging Malema under the Riotous Assemblies Act, the NPA has cast Malema as the defender of the Freedom Charter in the face of a repressive, apartheid-style state.

Perhaps not the smartest move, politically.

However, it will be interesting to see how Malema proposes to attack the act’s constitutionality.

The bulk of the act has been repealed, with only three sections surviving. One of these is section 18(2), which says that any person who "incites, instigates, commands or procures any other person" to commit an offence shall himself be guilty of an offence.

The fact that legislation was enacted prior to the advent of the Constitution, and for an entirely objectionable purpose at the time, does not necessarily make it unconstitutional.

What matters is the constitutionality of the specific section in question. And when a court looks at the purpose of that section, the intention of the legislature at the time the law was passed is not decisive. The court will also consider whether the section serves a legitimate, constitutional purpose now.

Despite its unsavoury provenance, section 18(2) does not appear, on its face, to be manifestly unconstitutional.

However, the section may fall foul of the right to freedom of expression in section 16 of the Constitution.

South African courts have been very strong on freedom of expression, and political speech has been viewed as warranting a high level of protection under the Constitution.

Political speech bolsters other crucial rights, such as the right to freedom of association and the political rights section 19 — to form a political party, to campaign for a political party, and to vote.

Malema’s comments were rooted in one of the EFF’s founding principles: land restitution without compensation.

This would make it political speech. And, unless it amounts to hate speech (thereby putting it outside the Constitution’s protection), it should be constitutionally protected.

This would mean that a law criminalising such

speech would, in all likelihood, be unconstitutional — but only to that extent.

The question the courts would ask is: what kind of inciting speech could, constitutionally, be criminalised?

It is likely that the legal test for incitement developed by the courts prior to the Constitution will be too broad.

Malema’s case could therefore be a precedent-setting one, setting boundaries for how incendiary politicians may get on their podiums.