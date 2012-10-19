EDITORIAL: SA does not need ‘more of the same’

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma, in partnership with organised labour and business, on Wednesday announced a host of measures aimed at getting the country back on track.

The methodology is familiar: a social pact, a common voice and a united vision. As it happens, the prognosis is familiar too: our society is too unequal, too dysfunctional and too fractious. And much of the diagnosis is also familiar: better law and order, labour market stability and socioeconomic upliftment.

The broad parameters of this kind of interaction are well known. And for this particular patient, with its seemingly familiar ailments, the medicine is "as prescribed".

Hence, many of the solutions consist of plans that are already in place: the Expanded Public Works Programme already exists, although now it may be expanded. The R844.5bn infrastructure expansion plan has been a constant theme for five years.

To many of the participants, this "social pact" way of dealing with South African problems has the great advantage of being tried and tested. The role and function of players is well known, and each has played their part, with familiar manoeuvres, stratagems and, let’s be honest, subterfuges.

Yet there is one major flaw in this recurring idea of the social pact. At the moment, South Africa does not need "more of the same", even if the delivery is better. What is required is something different; a break with the quasi-socialist economics that focus largely on redistribution and inadequately on economic growth.

It’s this kind of break that local and foreign investors were looking for — and what was visible in the critique presented by the credit rating agencies that downgraded South Africa over the past few weeks. The key issue for the agencies was that mining strikes and the weaker business and investment climate would drag on South Africa’s economic growth. In addition, the government would be unable to resist increased spending pressures with political contests and elections coming up. Together, this would weaken South Africa’s fiscal position.

In this context, promises to spend more were precisely what the agencies did not want. Instead, they are looking for an indication that the government intends to maintain its fiscal integrity.

In fairness, there was one issue raised by both the rating agencies and the social pact: the high level of social tension and ways to alleviate it. Yet here too, the meeting slightly missed the mark.

The agreed idea was that senior members of the government and executives should agree to a voluntary pay freeze. The notion is that there should be an ethos of sacrifice at the top in order to address the huge disparities of income.

This idea, which was supported in theory by the business organisations, is based on a popular but fallacious notion. The reason for high inequality in South Africa is not primarily because of the difference between formal wage earners and executives; it exists primarily because of the low level of labour absorption and the high unemployment rate.

The idea is distracting, and anyway unenforceable. It also tends to detract from what ought to be more important business goals: reforming labour law; intervening to support youth employment; improving the investment environment; and, in this case, increasing the effectiveness of strike policing.

Business organisations tend to go into such meetings with all these requirements well articulated, but, by the time they end, their ideas are diluted by the politicians, who tend to have fixed views over their own. It is no accident that many of the ideas that emerged from the meeting are part of Economic Affairs Minister Ebrahim Patel’s New Economic Policy, including the wage freeze. He chaired the discussions. An endorsement of these dirigiste notions is the precise opposite of what South Africa needs, and business is failing itself and the country by not being clearer and more insistent about that.