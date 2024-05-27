GAVIN RICH: Sharks’ future looking bright after Challenge Cup victory
Beating the Bulls in their final URC game will send a message that they can compete with the top teams
The Sharks’ winning the Challenge Cup was great from not only the Durban team’s perspective but also SA rugby as a whole as it ensures there will be at least three local teams playing in next season’s prestigious Champions Cup.
That the elite competition is where the Sharks need to be should have been drummed home to them by two things before the game even kicked off. Firstly, on paper the Gloucester side that was announced looked like the second rate English club team that they are. While the Sharks at full strength are a better team than their 13th position in the United Rugby Championship (URC), Gloucester, both on the team sheet and in performance, look like a team that finished ahead of only the winless Newcastle Falcons in the English Premiership...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.