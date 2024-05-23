LUNGILE MASHELE: The essential inequality of a just transition
Transitions are premised on supremacy in an emergent economic dispensation
23 May 2024 - 05:00
China, through its political leadership and intentional industrial and economic policy, positioned itself to be the world’s factory in the 1950s.
Today, China produces 80% of the world’s solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and makes up 60% of worldwide electric vehicle (EV) sales. Through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), it has been investing vigorously in metals and mining overseas. In the first half of 2023, this engagement through investments and construction contracts grew by 150% compared with the same period of 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.