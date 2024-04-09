Steenhuisen irks allies with his coalition talk
DA leader John Steenhuisen’s comments on his willingness to form a coalition with the ANC after the May 29 elections has ruffled the feathers of some parties in the multiparty charter (MPC), a group of opposition parties that banded together to oust the ANC from power.
The MPC, which includes the IFP, Freedom Front Plus and African Christian Democratic Party, bars its members from working with the ANC, EFF or any “rival formations” and “will not vote for any office bearers of the ANC and EFF — nominated either directly or indirectly — at any inaugural meetings of the National Assembly, National Council of Provinces and provincial legislatures”, according to the agreement signed by parties. ..
