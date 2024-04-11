GUGU LOURIE: Shoprite’s bold move towards retail innovation in Africa
Retailer recognises that partnerships with start-ups can help capture and grow market
11 April 2024 - 05:00
In a surprise move, Shoprite has announced that it has teamed up with four global retail giants to launch W23 Global, a new collaborative retail venture capital fund.
The VC fund, designed to accelerate innovation across the retail sector, will be led by Ingrid Maes, who heads the Australian Woolworths Group’s innovation fund, W23 Australia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.